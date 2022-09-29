Director General Social Welfare Punjab Muhammad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to Sanatzar in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Social Welfare Punjab Muhammad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to Sanatzar in Faisalabad.

He reviewed the work done in the Sanatzar and appreciated the skills of skilled women.

He said, "Our focus is to empower women economically by teaching them skills so that they can play a positive and active role in the development of the country by becoming part of the national work force." He said that in view of the need of the hour, the Social Welfare Department is also playing its role to make women a part of the digital world.

He said that graphic designing and other online working as well as digital marketing courses and training workshops are being conducted to empower women and create entrepreneurs.