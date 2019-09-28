Social Welfare Dept stages walk for Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Government of Punjab and National Rural Support Program (NRSP) organized a walk to support stance of people of Kashmir who want freedom from India.

The walk was held under the auspices of Social Welfare Department.

The walk was started from Social Welfare Department office and after marching on city roads, it culminated back at the office.

Employees of the department and civil society workers participated in the walk. The participants were holding banners inscribed with slogans in favor of people of Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, District Officer, Social Welfare Department, Muhammad Idrees said the entire Pakistani nation stood by their brethren and sisters in Kashmir.