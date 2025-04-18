Social Welfare Dept. To Hold Conference For Transgender Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department has decided to hold a provincial level conference in first week of May with an objective to address issues of Transgender community.
This was decided in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Friday.
On the occasion, Director Social Welfare, Rafiq Khan presented a detailed briefing and proposed suggestions for implementation of rules related to transgender community.
Addressing the meeting, the minister said that government has taken various steps for welfare and uplift of marginalized segments of society.
He also directed concerned departments to continue welfare oriented programs for facilitation of unprivileged and urged affluent people to support poor and needy.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four-member dacoit gang busted5 minutes ago
-
Social welfare dept. to hold conference for transgender community5 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for cop offered at DIKhan Police Lines5 minutes ago
-
16 suspects arrested in police crackdown15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Circular Culture is our strength: Minister Malik leads call for Textile Sustainability ..15 minutes ago
-
IFA raids Tarlai factory, destroys 600kg of hazardous ketchup15 minutes ago
-
DG pledges all govt help to strengthen livestock sector15 minutes ago
-
10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered15 minutes ago
-
Woman among 8 drug suppliers held with 9.5 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
President, PM hail security forces' success in Swat Operation25 minutes ago
-
Experts stress promotion of zinc-biofortified wheat to combat zinc deficiency in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Dar stresses UK parliamentarians' role to promote people-to-people ties for bilateral relations26 minutes ago