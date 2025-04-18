Social welfare dept. to hold conference for transgender community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department has decided to hold a provincial level conference in first week of May with an objective to address issues of Transgender community.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Friday.

On the occasion, Director Social Welfare, Rafiq Khan presented a detailed briefing and proposed suggestions for implementation of rules related to transgender community.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that government has taken various steps for welfare and uplift of marginalized segments of society.

He also directed concerned departments to continue welfare oriented programs for facilitation of unprivileged and urged affluent people to support poor and needy.