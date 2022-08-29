Social Welfare dept to rehabilitate drug addicts

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) ::District Officer Social Welfare Department Kohat Amjad Afridi on Monday constituted a team to conduct a short survey to identify the hotspots of drug addicts.

According to the spokesman of Social Welfare, the team has identified some areas and spots where 25 to 30 drug addicts were located.

He said those drug addicts would be taken to rehabilitation centre for drug addicts for their detoxification and rehabilitation, and further reintegration.