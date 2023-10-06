Social Welfare Dept wins six awards

The Social Welfare Department, Sargodha, won six awards at an exhibition held at Expo Center, Lahore

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Social Welfare Department, Sargodha, won six awards at an exhibition held at Expo Center, Lahore.

According to a spokesman for the Social Welfare Department here on Friday, it achieved great success in the exhibition under the leadership of Divisional Director Shakra Noreen.

The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab. Officers and staff of industrial homes of Sargodha division participated in a competition of handicrafts and won six awards.

Divisional Director Social Welfare Shakra Noreen said that the achievement was a testament to the hard work of the officers and experts of the department,