Social welfare deptt announces events on 'Independence Day'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Social Welfare Department has announced to hold two Independence Day events in the centre for special children G T Road and Rehabilitation Center Faqirabad on Monday (August 14).

All the necessary arrangements have been finalized for two events which include various sports events, national songs competition, tableaus, musical chairs and cake cutting.

Flag hoisting ceremony would be held on the occasion.

Another function would also be held in Women Crisis Center Hayatabad and Panagah Pajaggi Road to mark 'Independence Day'.