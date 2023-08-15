Social Welfare Deptt arranges 76th Independence day celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The district Social Welfare department and its affiliated bodies has arranged special programmes in connection with the 76th independence day.

Flag hoisting ceremony and colorful programmes were arranged to mark the day.

Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicts Timergara hosted an event which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Iftikhar Ahmad and ADC General, Abdul Wali.

The guests cut a cake with under treatment drug addicts at the rehabilitation centres.

In another event organized by Darul Aman Timergara special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Two other separate programs were also organized at Government Institutes for Children with Speech and Hearing Impairments, located in Timergara and Munda.

The students, despite their physical challenges, commemorated the event in a distinctive manner�waving national flags and singing the national anthem through sign language. As a gesture of love and kindness, sweets were shared among the children.