Open Menu

Social Welfare Deptt Arranges 76th Independence Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Social Welfare Deptt arranges 76th Independence day celebrations

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The district Social Welfare department and its affiliated bodies has arranged special programmes in connection with the 76th independence day.

Flag hoisting ceremony and colorful programmes were arranged to mark the day.

Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicts Timergara hosted an event which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Iftikhar Ahmad and ADC General, Abdul Wali.

The guests cut a cake with under treatment drug addicts at the rehabilitation centres.

In another event organized by Darul Aman Timergara special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Two other separate programs were also organized at Government Institutes for Children with Speech and Hearing Impairments, located in Timergara and Munda.

The students, despite their physical challenges, commemorated the event in a distinctive manner�waving national flags and singing the national anthem through sign language. As a gesture of love and kindness, sweets were shared among the children.

Related Topics

Hearing Progress Independence Dir Timergara Event Government Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

26 minutes ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

52 minutes ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

56 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

1 hour ago
 Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against ..

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against harassers

2 hours ago

Masood Khan decorates Urooj Aftab with President’s ‘Pride of Performance’ ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

11 hours ago
 Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

13 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan