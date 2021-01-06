Social Welfare Deptt arrested scores of beggars from Sadar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The department of Social Welfare in a crackdown against drug addicts and beggars Wednesday arrested scores of beggars from the Sadar area of the provincial metropolis.

An official of the Social Welfare Department said that the operation against beggars and drug addicts continued in the city as dozens of beggars were arrested by the force from various crossings of the Sadar area.

The operation, he said, was initiated on public complaints regarding presence of scores of beggars and drug addicts at various busy places of the city.

He said the reason behind this operation was not just to arrest beggars and drug addicts but to rehabilitate and enable them to lead a respectable life.