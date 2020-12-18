Social Welfare Deptt Gets Data Of 2274 Deserving People For "Bahimat Bazurg Program: Chisti

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Ahmed Chisti said that office has been provided data of 2274 deserving senior citizens of the district in first phase for financial assistance under "Bahimat Bazurg Program.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Muhammad Ahmed Chisti said that NADRA has provided data of women of over 65 years of age for financial assistance under "Bahimat Bazurg Program". He said that NADRA has collected the data of women having cards of Benazir Income Support Program. He urged senior citizens to avoid visiting office till receiving call by the concerned office to get financial assistance.

He said that dozens of senior citizens were visiting office daily basis just to get information about the financial assistance process.

Keeping in view the facility of senior citizens, the social welfare office has decided to call concerned person to ask him receive his financial assistance. He said that the deserving senior citizens would be provided financial assistance under "Bahimat Bazurg Program" on merit as per vision of the government.