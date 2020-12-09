Social welfare deptt held 1200 beggars, drug addicts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The department of Social Welfare in a crackdown against drug addicts and beggars Wednesday held 1200 persons and shifted them to rehabilitation centres and other welfare organisations.

An official of Social Welfare department said here that 800 drug addicts were shifted to rehabilitation centres of the department while 400 were handed over to other private rehabilitation centers for treatment and rehabilitation.

He said that actions were also initiated against beggars across the city and it was decided to send non-local beggars to their own areas and beggary would not be allowed.