Social Welfare Deptt Holds Women Training Session
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The social welfare department on Wednesday organized a one-day
training session for women.
The session was organized in collaboration with Star Welfare Organization (Punjab).
Deputy Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal In charge Sanatzar Yar Muhammad Gondal
appreciated the event.
Girls from the sewing center run by St Francis Xavier Parish participated
in the session.
