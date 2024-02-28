Open Menu

Social Welfare Deptt Holds Women Training Session

February 28, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The social welfare department on Wednesday organized a one-day

training session for women.

The session was organized in collaboration with Star Welfare Organization (Punjab).

Deputy Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal In charge Sanatzar Yar Muhammad Gondal

appreciated the event.

Girls from the sewing center run by St Francis Xavier Parish participated

in the session.

