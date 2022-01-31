Social Welfare Deptt registers 150,000 differently-able people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of differently-able people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has exceeded to 150,000,said the data of Social Welfare Department showed on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The number of differently-able people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has exceeded to 150,000,said the data of Social Welfare Department showed on Monday.

In response to the growing number of persons with disabilities, the provincial government had directed the department of Social Welfare to provide them special facilities in residential areas, schools, hospitals and government offices in multi-storied buildings.

The data of the social welfare department showed that Swat district is leading with people with disabilities followed by Lower Dir and Battagram districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department has informed that out of the 150,000 persons with disabilities, 54,625 are men, 29,400 women, more than 27,000 were children while 15,000 were mentally handicapped.

A total of 66,000 persons with disabilities have been diagnosed with various physical problems.

The social welfare department said that 16,000 differently-able persons have been registered in Swat, 10,483 in Lower Dir and 9,672 in Battagram. The officials believed that there were still thousands of persons yet to be registered with the department.

The department has said that the terrorism has added to the number of differently-able people in KP. In 2018, the department had registered 139,000 disabled people. The government had started the process of providing them 'disability certificates' making them able to avail special quotas in government jobs and other facilities.