'Social welfare deptt taking steps for poor'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Social welfare and Baitul Mal is working on a war footing basis to serve the deserving and the poor to raise their living standard.

This was said by Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall Shakra Noreen while talking to APP here on Friday.

She said six institutions, including Sanatzar, Mini Sanatzar Shahpurr, Dar-ul-Amman, Dar-ul-Falah, Model Children Home and Kashana, were working under the Social Welfare department while Community Development Sargodha, Bhalwal, Bhera and Shahpur Community development centres were also working for welfare of the masses.

She said during the financial year 2021-22, 372 beneficiaries got training in Sanatzar Sargodha and 210 were trained in Mini Sanatzar Shahpur.

As many as 20,506 deserving and poor people got financial assistance through its communitydevelopment project in Sargodha, 8,578 in Bhera, 23,600 in Bhalwal and 15,084 people in Shahpur,she said.