Open Menu

Social Welfare Deptt Taking Steps To Curb Poverty

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Social welfare deptt taking steps to curb poverty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Social welfare and Bait-ul-Mal is working on a war footing basis to serve the deserving and the destitute to raise their living standard.

This was said by Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall Shakra Noreen while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said six institutions, including Sanatzar, Mini Sanatzar Shahpurr, Dar-ul-Amman, Dar-ul-Falah, Model Children Home and Kashana, were working under the Social Welfare department while Community Development Sargodha, Bhalwal, Bhera and Shahpur Community development centres were also working for welfare of the masses.

She said during the last financial year 2021-22, 372 beneficiaries got training in Sanatzar Sargodha and 210 were trained in Mini Sanatzar Shahpur.

As many as 20,506 deserving and poor people got financial assistance through its community development project in Sargodha, 8,578 in Bhera, 23,600 in Bhalwal and 15,084 people in Shahpur,she said.

She concluded that SW department was working hard to curb the poverty among the people.

Related Topics

Poor Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Mini

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

8 minutes ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

38 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

3 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

15 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan