Social Welfare deptt to establish vocational training institute for differently-abled persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Social Welfare Department will construct "Nashaiman" institute to impart vocational training to differently-abled persons at Mattital, road in city.

According to focal person development project Abdul Malick, Punjab government earmarked Rs 37 million for construction of building of 'Nashaiman' at Social Welfare Complex Mattital road.

Initially, one hundred differently-abled persons would be imparted training in four different disciplines including Tailoring, Auto Electrician, Office Management and Computer Applications.

Malick, highlighting the project, stated that it would surely facilitate local special persons as, earlier, they had to travel to other big cities for availing the technical education.

Similarly, the differently-abled persons felt difficulties especially for lacking proper education pertaining to Office Management. Sometimes, they used to get jobs but could not perform amicably. Now, they would be trained properly in the institute. A hostel facility will also be provided to the students.

The institute will provide vocational training to both, males and females, said Abdul Malick. He added that the new institute would help making differently-abled persons useful and productive citizens. Similarly, they would not feel themselves as burden on departments due to lack of skills.