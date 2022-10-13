Social Welfare holds vocational training held for women at ITC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :District Social Welfare department arranged a vocational training session for women at Industrial Training Centre for Women Kohat on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Reena Shaheed Suharwardi distributed certificates and sewing machines, raw materials and other necessary items among the trainees to enhance the bread earning capacity and to produce trained human resource.

She had a lively interactive session with teachers and trainees regarding innovative business ideas including digital marketing etc. She appreciated the efforts of management and staff of Social Welfare Department Kohat and pledged her full cooperation and support.