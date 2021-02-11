UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Welfare, Infotech Sign Agreement To Install Braille Printing Press

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Social Welfare, Infotech sign agreement to install braille printing press

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department and Infotech Corporation on Thursday signed an agreement for installation of braille printing press in the provincial metropolis costing Rs 40.3 million to facilitate the blind persons across the province.

The printing press will be established at the government Institute for Blind Peshawar. The Braille printer was an impact device that creates tactile dots on heavy paper, making written documents accessible to blind individuals.

Minister for Social Welfare Hasham Inam Ullah informed that the company would install the braille printing press within a period of four months.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources to ensure quality and modern education facilities to physically challenged people and make them useful members of society.

The government, he said, had allocated a special job quota for blind people in public sector, adding digital tools will be distributed among blind persons.

Under the agreement, he said, the company would also be responsible for providing technical and other training to the printing staff. The printing staff, he said, would also be trained on fixing faults of the printing press machines.

He said the braille printing press would publish special books for the blinds as it was quite difficult to provide sufficient numbers of books to the schools for blind.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Association for Blind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has highly appreciated the KP government for taking this valuable initiative for visually impaired people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Company Job All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

1 minute ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

2 minutes ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.