Social Welfare, Infotech sign agreement to install braille printing press

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department and Infotech Corporation on Thursday signed an agreement for installation of braille printing press in the provincial metropolis costing Rs 40.3 million to facilitate the blind persons across the province.

The printing press will be established at the government Institute for Blind Peshawar. The Braille printer was an impact device that creates tactile dots on heavy paper, making written documents accessible to blind individuals.

Minister for Social Welfare Hasham Inam Ullah informed that the company would install the braille printing press within a period of four months.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources to ensure quality and modern education facilities to physically challenged people and make them useful members of society.

The government, he said, had allocated a special job quota for blind people in public sector, adding digital tools will be distributed among blind persons.

Under the agreement, he said, the company would also be responsible for providing technical and other training to the printing staff. The printing staff, he said, would also be trained on fixing faults of the printing press machines.

He said the braille printing press would publish special books for the blinds as it was quite difficult to provide sufficient numbers of books to the schools for blind.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Association for Blind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has highly appreciated the KP government for taking this valuable initiative for visually impaired people.