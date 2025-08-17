Social Welfare Initiatives Reviewed
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Muzammil Yaar, Director Programmes at the Directorate General of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab, paid an official visit to district Lodhran to review ongoing welfare programs and evaluate the progress of key social initiatives.
Upon his arrival, Nand Lal, Deputy Director of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Lodhran, warmly welcomed the visiting official and presented him with a bouquet. During the visit, Nand Lal provided a comprehensive briefing on several critical components of the district’s social welfare agenda. The briefing covered: Distribution and accessibility of Assistive Devices for the Welfare of the Disabled (ADWC); inspection of public and private buildings to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities; implementation status of the mandatory 3% job quota for differently-abled individuals; follow-up on issuance and effective utilization of Himmat Cards and provision of assistive equipment and progress on registration cases
Director Muzammil Yaar expressed satisfaction with the district’s performance and lauded the efforts of the local team.
He emphasized the need for sustained initiatives to promote inclusivity and the empowerment of marginalized segments of society, particularly persons with disabilities.
The visit highlighted the Punjab government’s ongoing commitment to creating an equitable environment where all citizens, regardless of physical ability, have access to support and opportunity.
