Social Welfare KP launches program to stop use of polythene bags

The department of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a program involving transgender community in preparation of clothes bags for district administration to stop use of polythene bags

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : The department of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a program involving transgender community in preparation of clothes bags for district administration to stop use of polythene bags.

The program inaugurated here on Monday by Additional Assistant Commissioner Zamin Khan, the project aimed to provide alternate and dignified source of income to trans community besides complete replacement of plastic bags with eco-friendly fabric bags.

Under the project the transgender community would manufacture fabric bags with assistance of district administration while Social Welfare department would provide raw material and transport the finished product to market.

The program would accommodate transgender living in Swat regardless of their district of origin to produce environment-friendly fabric bags.

Speaking on the occasion the Additional Assistant Commissioner Swat assured protection of transgenders rights and directed all the assistant commissioners to resolve their issues at the earliest.

District Officer Social Welfare Nusrat Iqbal said that 32 sewing machines has been distributed among the Trans community, once the demand of fabric bags is created in the market, manufactures (transgenders) and local vendors would sell and buy fabric bags directly.

District administration would monitor the whole process. In the long run, plastic would be banned from district Swat that is famous for its beauty and safe environment.

Muhammad Haseeb Khan, representative of Environmental Protection Society assured of any possible assistance to support the efforts of district administration for the wellbeing of transgender. He stated that they will also train transgender in beautician course and will start a beauty parlor for their community, as they cannot visit women's beauty parlors in District Swat.

Member of Trans community Nadia stated that they were very happy with the project as their profession is age bound, and when they could not attend programs of dance after getting older. Nadia added that in older age, project such as this will help them to earn a living and live a dignified life.