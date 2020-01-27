UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Welfare KP Launches Program To Stop Use Of Polythene Bags

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

Social Welfare KP launches program to stop use of polythene bags

The department of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a program involving transgender community in preparation of clothes bags for district administration to stop use of polythene bags

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : The department of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a program involving transgender community in preparation of clothes bags for district administration to stop use of polythene bags.

The program inaugurated here on Monday by Additional Assistant Commissioner Zamin Khan, the project aimed to provide alternate and dignified source of income to trans community besides complete replacement of plastic bags with eco-friendly fabric bags.

Under the project the transgender community would manufacture fabric bags with assistance of district administration while Social Welfare department would provide raw material and transport the finished product to market.

The program would accommodate transgender living in Swat regardless of their district of origin to produce environment-friendly fabric bags.

Speaking on the occasion the Additional Assistant Commissioner Swat assured protection of transgenders rights and directed all the assistant commissioners to resolve their issues at the earliest.

District Officer Social Welfare Nusrat Iqbal said that 32 sewing machines has been distributed among the Trans community, once the demand of fabric bags is created in the market, manufactures (transgenders) and local vendors would sell and buy fabric bags directly.

District administration would monitor the whole process. In the long run, plastic would be banned from district Swat that is famous for its beauty and safe environment.

Muhammad Haseeb Khan, representative of Environmental Protection Society assured of any possible assistance to support the efforts of district administration for the wellbeing of transgender. He stated that they will also train transgender in beautician course and will start a beauty parlor for their community, as they cannot visit women's beauty parlors in District Swat.

Member of Trans community Nadia stated that they were very happy with the project as their profession is age bound, and when they could not attend programs of dance after getting older. Nadia added that in older age, project such as this will help them to earn a living and live a dignified life.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Visit Buy Women Market All From

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

3 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

5 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

5 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

5 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.