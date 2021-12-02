Social Welfare Minister visits Panagah at Pajagi Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zaib Khan Wednesday visited Panagah (shelter home) at Pajagai Road and inquired about facilities being provided to people.

He also visited various sections of Panagah and apprised himself about the problems of people residing in the facility.

He directed staff to ensure supply of hot water in rooms and assured resolution of problems regarding transportation of labors.

He directed to maintain quality of food served to people in Panagah and said that government is utilizing resources to facilitate people living in shelter homes.

He said that provincial government is not oblivious to the problems of needy and destitute and added that their welfare and emancipation is among agenda of PTI government.