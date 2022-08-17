(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) ::District Officer Social Welfare Kohat Majid Afridi on Wednesday visited Nishtar Special education Complex, Institute for Hearing Impaired (Women), Welfare Home and Child Protection Unit Kohat.

He inspected the computer lab, audio-visual aids, special learning materials, tools and other facilities in detail in the Unit. He directed for further improving the quality of the institutes.

The staff concerned were directed to perform their duties with dedication and provide best possible facilities to those visiting the Unit.

He also ensured provision of all missing facilities to the Unit on priority basis.