UrduPoint.com

Social Welfare Officer Visits Department's Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Social welfare officer visits department's units

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) ::District Officer Social Welfare Kohat Majid Afridi on Wednesday visited Nishtar Special education Complex, Institute for Hearing Impaired (Women), Welfare Home and Child Protection Unit Kohat.

He inspected the computer lab, audio-visual aids, special learning materials, tools and other facilities in detail in the Unit. He directed for further improving the quality of the institutes.

The staff concerned were directed to perform their duties with dedication and provide best possible facilities to those visiting the Unit.

He also ensured provision of all missing facilities to the Unit on priority basis.

Related Topics

Hearing AIDS Education Kohat Women Afridi All Best

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

1 hour ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

2 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

3 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.