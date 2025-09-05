Open Menu

Social Welfare Officials Visit Flood Relief Camp In Samma Satta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Divisional Director Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Bahawalpur Ishtiaq Ahmed visited the flood relief camp set up by the district administration at Basti Ghulam Muhammad Kalyar, Samma Satta.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Bahawalpur Muhammad Uzair. During the visit, food was distributed among the displaced families, while juice and biscuits were given to children with the support of the social organization Raids Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Muhammad Uzair said that, in line with the district administration’s directions, the Social Welfare Department is ensuring the daily supply of meals and mineral water at two designated flood relief camps.

The Divisional Director instructed staff to take all possible measures for the assistance and rehabilitation of flood victims. He also stressed that with the support of philanthropists and social organizations, meal distribution should be expanded to all relief camps established by the district administration.

