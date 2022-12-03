Social Welfare Organization organizes ceremony to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The government was urged to take concrete measures for resolving problems being faced by the people with disabilities. Addressing the seminar organized by the Social Welfare Organization-Sahara on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities here Saturday, the speakers stressed on taking more initiatives for the welfare of such people to make them useful members of the society.

President Social Welfare Organization Amir Sohail Saduzai said that the provincial government had adequate funds for the welfare of the differently-abled persons, but the funds were not being spent. He was of the opinion that the government should make legislation in order to provide due rights to the people with disabilities.

District Attorney Farhaj Sikanderbaloch appreciated the services of Sahara Organization and said that public awareness should be promoted about rights of the people with disabilities.

Superintendent Social Welfare Dera Amjad Parvez said that the registration of persons with disabilities was being done online, adding that there were 6500 registered differently-abled persons in Dera which include speech, hearing, vision impaired or mentally handicapped.

Executive member of the organization, Abul Mozam Turabi, while welcoming the guests, said that the purpose of celebrating the Day was to make the society realize about the rights of the people with disabilities. They should not be considered a burden, but attention should be paid to their treatment and rehabilitation.

On this occasion, the students presented the national anthem.

Later, philanthropists distributed 22 wheelchairs besides other equipments among the people with disabilities, followed by a signature campaign and an awareness walk which was also attended besides others by City Mayor Tehsil Dera Umar Amin Khan Gandapur.

The event was attended by large number of people from the civil society including Chairman of the board of Directors of WASA, Chaudhry Muhammad Sharif, Advocate, District Attorney Farhaj Sikandar Baloch, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah, media persons, In-charge Social Welfare Tank Sahibzada Naeem Farooqui and eminent educationist Dr Qaiser Anwar.