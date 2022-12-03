UrduPoint.com

Social Welfare Organization Organizes Ceremony To Mark International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Social Welfare Organization organizes ceremony to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The government was urged to take concrete measures for resolving problems being faced by the people with disabilities. Addressing the seminar organized by the Social Welfare Organization-Sahara on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities here Saturday, the speakers stressed on taking more initiatives for the welfare of such people to make them useful members of the society.

President Social Welfare Organization Amir Sohail Saduzai said that the provincial government had adequate funds for the welfare of the differently-abled persons, but the funds were not being spent. He was of the opinion that the government should make legislation in order to provide due rights to the people with disabilities.

District Attorney Farhaj Sikanderbaloch appreciated the services of Sahara Organization and said that public awareness should be promoted about rights of the people with disabilities.

Superintendent Social Welfare Dera Amjad Parvez said that the registration of persons with disabilities was being done online, adding that there were 6500 registered differently-abled persons in Dera which include speech, hearing, vision impaired or mentally handicapped.

Executive member of the organization, Abul Mozam Turabi, while welcoming the guests, said that the purpose of celebrating the Day was to make the society realize about the rights of the people with disabilities. They should not be considered a burden, but attention should be paid to their treatment and rehabilitation.

On this occasion, the students presented the national anthem.

Later, philanthropists distributed 22 wheelchairs besides other equipments among the people with disabilities, followed by a signature campaign and an awareness walk which was also attended besides others by City Mayor Tehsil Dera Umar Amin Khan Gandapur.

The event was attended by large number of people from the civil society including Chairman of the board of Directors of WASA, Chaudhry Muhammad Sharif, Advocate, District Attorney Farhaj Sikandar Baloch, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah, media persons, In-charge Social Welfare Tank Sahibzada Naeem Farooqui and eminent educationist Dr Qaiser Anwar.

Related Topics

Hearing Civil Society Amir Sohail Tank Umar Amin Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

1 hour ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

1 hour ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

3 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

6 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.