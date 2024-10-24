Social welfare receiving applications under 'Dhee Rani' programme

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Online applications were being received under the Punjab government's initiative 'Dhee Rani' programme for underprivileged couples in district Lodhran.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nazia Sharif, while talking to APP on Thursday, said that the registration

process for the programme was underway. The verification process would start after applications

submission.

The applications under the project could be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk and helpline 1312. The helpline number had been given to answer any queries regarding the project.

The teams would also visit the homes of aspirants to verify eligibility to ensure transparency in the programme.

The new couple will be given Rs100,000 financial support through ATM cards and essential furniture,

crockery and clothes.