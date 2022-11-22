Social Welfare secretary visits various departments

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Secretary Mehar Muhammad Hayat Lak visited Allied Hospital, here on Tuesday.

He inspected the treatment facilities being provided to patients at the hospital and other services and donations records.

He also visited newly-established children's ward with the financial support of the Patient Welfare Society. He took briefing on last three years' performance of the society.

The secretary visited the Centre for Disabilities and distributed cheques among under-training persons with disabilities. He also visited Tanzeem-ul-Lisan, Qasr-e-Nehnood, Model Children Home, District Industrial Home, Sanatzar and Darul Aman.

He attended a mehfil-e-mushaira also at an old age home and had lunch with them.