Social Welfare Society Hosts Lifesaving Blood Donation Camp At PMC
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Social Welfare Society of Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and Peshawar Dental College (PDC), in collaboration with Hamza Foundation here organized a blood donation camp at PMC.
They saw a remarkable turnout from both the male and female volunteers who came forward to donate blood for a noble cause.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof. Dr Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal of Peshawar Medical College, Prof. Dr Mohsina Haq, Chairperson of the Social Welfare Society, Prof. Dr Mian Ehsanullah, Prof. Fozia Rauf, Prof. Ashraf and Mr Ateeq, along with his team from Hamza Foundation.
Their presence highlighted the significance of the event and encouraged participants to actively contribute to this lifesaving initiative.
The blood donation camp was a resounding success, with a total of 140 pints of blood collected. Additionally, a donation of PKR 20,400 was made in support of the cause. This initiative not only raised awareness about the importance of blood donation but also fostered a sense of community and social responsibility among the students and staff of PMC and PDC.
Shields and certificates were distributed to the volunteers as tokens of appreciation and encouragement.
