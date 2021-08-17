Social welfare system can help end human trafficking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers at a national seminar have said that the menace of human trafficking is linked with social problems being faced by the members of the society and a comprehensive social welfare policy can help eliminate human trafficking.

They were addressing a seminar on human trafficking organized by Punjab University's Institute of Social and Cultural Studies here on Monday. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dean Faculty of Law Dr Amanullah, Director Anti-human Smuggling, FIA Islamabad Zaheer Ahmad, CHRS CEO Waqar Haider, faculty members and students participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar urged the social scientists to come forward and play their role for elimination of social issues like human trafficking.

Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar said that the issue of trafficking in persons (TIP) was connected with social problems being faced by the people. She said that TIP was linked with people's living conditions, absence of a rescue system, social safety net for marginalized sections of society and decent work environment. She said that an urgent action was needed to eliminate human trafficking including forced labour.

Zaheer Ahmed said that the issue of human trafficking was connected with every member of the society. He said that there were organized gangs which purchased children for beggary on the roads.

Dr Amanullah said that peace could be established through prosperity and giving due rights to the others.

Later, a question answer session was also held.