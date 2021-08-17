UrduPoint.com

Social Welfare System Can Help End Human Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Social welfare system can help end human trafficking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers at a national seminar have said that the menace of human trafficking is linked with social problems being faced by the members of the society and a comprehensive social welfare policy can help eliminate human trafficking.

They were addressing a seminar on human trafficking organized by Punjab University's Institute of Social and Cultural Studies here on Monday. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dean Faculty of Law Dr Amanullah, Director Anti-human Smuggling, FIA Islamabad Zaheer Ahmad, CHRS CEO Waqar Haider, faculty members and students participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar urged the social scientists to come forward and play their role for elimination of social issues like human trafficking.

Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar said that the issue of trafficking in persons (TIP) was connected with social problems being faced by the people. She said that TIP was linked with people's living conditions, absence of a rescue system, social safety net for marginalized sections of society and decent work environment. She said that an urgent action was needed to eliminate human trafficking including forced labour.

Zaheer Ahmed said that the issue of human trafficking was connected with every member of the society. He said that there were organized gangs which purchased children for beggary on the roads.

Dr Amanullah said that peace could be established through prosperity and giving due rights to the others.

Later, a question answer session was also held.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Federal Investigation Agency Labour

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

1 minute ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

46 minutes ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

46 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

24 minutes ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.