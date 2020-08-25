Social Welfare, Women Empowerment Dept two years performance highlighted

The Department of Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted its two years performance here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):The Department of Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted its two years performance here on Tuesday.

It said establishment of shelters homes, launching of digital payment system for poor women under Kafalat Program and disbursement of billions of rupees under the Prime Minister Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program among millions of underprivileged during Covid-19 lockdown have been successfully achieved.

Launched on March 27, 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ehsaas program is a multifaceted sectoral safety welfare program started for socio-economic empowerment and assistance of poor, orphans, widows, homeless, persons with disabilities, jobless, farmers, labourers, sick and undernourished, students from low-income backgrounds, women and elderly citizens.

According to official of social welfare department, under Ehsass program, NGOs were being encouraged for successful implementation of welfare programs besides providing assistance to orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgenders, bonded labour and daily wage workers at their doorsteps.

Construction of Ehsaas Homes for 10,000 orphans and a network of shelter homes for shelterless people in all major cities besides provision of interest free loans to landless farmers have been achieved.

The new 2019 National Socioeconomic Registry, introduction of two new social protection programs i.e Kifalat and Tahafuz under BISP and establishment of 500 digital hubs at tehsil level have started facilitating poorer and vulnerable segments of the society.

Under 'Kafalat' Program, Rs2000 per month stipend was being paid to each registered poor women through a digital payment system under a transparent mechanism.

In line with the PM's vision, shelter homes were established in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Peshawar where free food, accommodations and transport services were being provided to poor people.

Five state-of-the art shelters homes were established at Kohat Ada, Charsadda Road, Karkhano market, Haji Camp and Pajaggai Road in Peshawar.

Shelter homes project has restored the self-respect of those people, who spend the night under an open sky besides broadening the circle of social responsibility between the state and citizen. Langar Khana were also established to facilitate poor people and passengers.

Under Ehsaas program, two new social protection programs i.e Kifalat (patronage) and Tahafaz (protection) were introduced to help poor and marginalized ones.

Under Kifalat program, financial assistance was being provided to millions of poor women through "one woman one bank account" policy.

Under Tahafaz program, financial assistance was being provided to poor women in case of catastrophic events besides legal assistance to orphans and financial support to all those widows whose children cannot earn.

Legal aid is also being provided to poor women, orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgenders, victims of child and bonded labour besides daily wage workers.

Kifalat and Tahfaz programs were working under BISP under which millions of poor women were being provided financial assistance at their doorsteps.

The department is ensuring access to assistive devises ie wheel chairs and canes sticks etc to help persons with disabilities (PWD) in addition to establishment of 20 centers for physically challenged persons.

Increase of labour pension from Rs5,250 to 6,500 through Employees Old Age Benefit Institute (EOABI), biometric payments of pensions and Ehsaas Homes for senior citizens through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal were the hallmark of PTI Government.

The official said most of these projects were achieved with assistance of Ministry of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Islamabad under which BISP, Pakistan Baitul Mal and others related departments and organizations were brought under its administrative control for quick and speedy service delivery to people.

Inspite an inherited weak economy, PTI Government has increased social welfare protection spending in the federal and provincial budgets by completing a number of devolopment projects to change the lot of poor people.

More than dozen rehabilitation centres equipped with latest equipment and furniture setup besides establishment of social welfare complexes for integration of various social and special services and children protection units under one roof to facilitate people.

More than 13 special education institutions were constructed and sixteen special education institution up to middle, secondary and higher secondary level upgraded.

Modification in about 29 buildings have been completed by making it accessible for PWD besides missing facilities in over 21 special education institutions provided for assistance of PWD in addition to completion of in-service training school for special children.

Construction of art school for Deaf and Dumb in Charsadda, special welfare complex in Nowshera and up-gradation of national centre for education in Mardan have been completed besides establishment of a deaf and dumb school at Katlang in Mardan.

Work on scores of education centres for special children including at Timergara and Chakldara in Dir Lower have been expediated and special educational institutes were up-graded at each divisional level with latest facilities for PWD.

The country's first ever Ehsaas Nashonuma programme has been launched by the Prime Minister on August 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prevent stunted growth of children. PTI Government has allocated Rs 8.52 billion in the budget for this three-year Nashonuma program for the whole countryincluding Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The project beneficiaries would be provided quarterly stipend of Rs 2,000 for girls and Rs 1,500 for boys to prevent malnutrition of children. As many as 33 Nashonuma centers have been established in nine districts including Khyber, Upper Dir, Bagh, Ghizer, Hunza, Kharmang, Kharan, Badin and Rajanpur in the first phase.

These goal oriented programs would help improve the socioeconomic conditions of poor segments of the society besides bring the underprivileged under social safety net.