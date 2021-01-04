UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Welfare's Squad To Shift Beggars, Addicts To Rehab Centers: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Social Welfare's squad to shift beggars, addicts to rehab centers: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Social Welfare Department has formed a 10-member squad to shift beggers and drug addicts to rehab centers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Hasham Inamullah said here the other day.

Talking to media, he said that the squad members would visit different busy places and drug addicts' dens to shift baggers and addicts to rehab centers.

He said in rehab centers a strong emphasis would be laid on rehabilitation of beggars and drug addicts to make them decent citizens.

He said a model shelter home has also been established for such members of the society wherein facilities of dispensary, lockers, and hair cutting would also be available.

The staff at these shelter homes, he said would provide breakfast and food to these people adding women would have separate space for living at the shelter home.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Women Media

Recent Stories

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

15 minutes ago

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

24 minutes ago

China taking measures to ensure grain security

16 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi lauds achievements of Ajman Polic ..

24 minutes ago

Three plots sealed in faisalabad

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.