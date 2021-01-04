PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Social Welfare Department has formed a 10-member squad to shift beggers and drug addicts to rehab centers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Hasham Inamullah said here the other day.

Talking to media, he said that the squad members would visit different busy places and drug addicts' dens to shift baggers and addicts to rehab centers.

He said in rehab centers a strong emphasis would be laid on rehabilitation of beggars and drug addicts to make them decent citizens.

He said a model shelter home has also been established for such members of the society wherein facilities of dispensary, lockers, and hair cutting would also be available.

The staff at these shelter homes, he said would provide breakfast and food to these people adding women would have separate space for living at the shelter home.