Social worker urges people for adopting precautionary steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned social worker, Dr Mohammad Yousaf Yousafzai has urged upon the people to instead of becoming panic should follow precautionary measures to protect themselves.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the distribution of protective masks and handing washing soap in government employees at office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Gul Bano and Inspector Health Care Commission, Mohammad Ishaq Khan were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Mohammad Yousaf Yousafzai said that Corona Virus has played havoc in the world and protection from it is cleanliness and adoption of other precautionary steps.

He appreciated the efforts of the provincial government in general and particularly of the district administration Mardan for minimizing of social activities in the district.