UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Worker Urges People For Adopting Precautionary Steps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:11 PM

Social worker urges people for adopting precautionary steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned social worker, Dr Mohammad Yousaf Yousafzai has urged upon the people to instead of becoming panic should follow precautionary measures to protect themselves.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the distribution of protective masks and handing washing soap in government employees at office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Gul Bano and Inspector Health Care Commission, Mohammad Ishaq Khan were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Mohammad Yousaf Yousafzai said that Corona Virus has played havoc in the world and protection from it is cleanliness and adoption of other precautionary steps.

He appreciated the efforts of the provincial government in general and particularly of the district administration Mardan for minimizing of social activities in the district.

Related Topics

World Mardan From Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

9 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

16 minutes ago

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

25 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Sikh temple in central Kabu ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development announces preced ..

46 minutes ago

Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security pl ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.