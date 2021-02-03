Social workers can resolve community problems: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari said on Wednesday that by using scientific methods, social workers could resolve problems of individuals, groups, and communities in a better way.

Addressing International Social Work Conference held under the aegis of Punjab University, he said that social work was one of the priorities of Prophets while angels also do the same job by the order of Almighty. Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari said that social workers were often referred to as givers and their life was all about taking care of others and assuring their comfort. He urged that subject like social work should be given high value and importance to improve quality among the social workers. He termed the social work as a profession dedicated to enhance human capacity to resolve complicated social problems.

Addressing the conference, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that this was the prime responsibility of higher education institutions to resolve problems being faced by the society as well as country. He said the PU would soon present a comprehensive policy to boost social work sector to the government. Dr Mahnaz said that there was a dire need of accreditation council to regulate social work education in Pakistan becauseit had become one of the most demanding subjects in the world.

Pro- Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Department of Social Work Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hassan, scholars from international and local universities and other social scientists were present in the conference.