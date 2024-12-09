Social Workers Honoured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On World Social Workers Day, the 6th annual divisional social convention and Waheed Anjum award certificate ceremony was organized by People’s Social Welfare Society at the University of Sargodha Pharmacy Hall.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umar Farooq and former Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Muhammad Hussain Gondal participated as the chief guests. In the ceremony, awards and certificates were distributed among social workers of NGOs serving suffering humanity as well as people who have shown outstanding performance in other fields.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Umar Farooq, former Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Muhammad Hussain Gondal, Chairman District Coordination Council of NGOs and Journalist Abdul Manan Chaudhry, Social Welfare Officer Incharge Industry Zar Muhammad Yar Gondal, former President Press Club Abdul Hanan Chaudhry, Professor Shahzad Khawar Mushtaq, Zainul Abidin, Madam Zarqa Azhar, Muhammad Shafiq Dogar, Mardan Shah, Malik Aftab, Maryam Mann, Hafiz Farmanullah and other speakers said that there can be no greater act than serving suffering humanity.
The late Abdul Waheed Anjum had dedicated his life to humanity. Social workers who work day and night for the poor, needy and helpless people are an asset to the nation, they said.
In addition to male and female students, a large number of representatives of NGOs of Sargodha division participated in the convention. Representatives of all NGOs of Sargodha division also congratulated Chairman District Coordination Council of NGOs Abdul Manan Chaudhry on organizing a successful convention.
