Social,religious organizations meeting held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting with the representatives of social and religious organizations including Anjuman-e-Tajiran under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf was held in DC Office.

The meeting was attended by Allama Pir Qazi Muhammad Yaqoob Rizvi, Nadeem Butt, Muzamil Hafeez, Dr. Tariq Opal, Ilyas Buttand others.

The increase in petrol prices and inflation were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting participants, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf said that the government was well aware of the current situation and was striving hard to provide relief to the masses.

In the meeting, the social representatives assured the Deputy Commissioner that the social, religious and civil society representatives were fully with the government.

They said that any kind of strike,procession would not be in the interest of the country.

