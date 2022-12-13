Societal behaviour change imperative to eliminate surging threat of breast cancer: Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A marked and visible change in family and societal behaviour is imperative to eliminate the surging threat of breast cancer and in this connection Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will continue to play its proactive role, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

Addressing an awareness session on breast cancer in GCWUF here on Tuesday, he said that breast cancer is the most common disease of the cancer family but its mortality rate is much higher as compared to the other contemporary diseases. He said that this disease is curable if detected at an early stage. He lamented that women and girls feel unjustified shyness and continue to conceal it till it enters into the deadliest fourth stage. He said that female educational institutions must take the lead in disseminating much needed awareness among girl students about the fatality of this disease. He said that female teachers should educate girls about the symptoms of breast cancer so that they could personally identify this disease and seek help from their family members for its immediate treatment.

He also explained in detail the basic fundamental rights of women, empowerment, financial independence and choice to choose and said, "Breast cancer has attained alarming proportions and we must take immediate and comprehensive measures to curb it.

" He said that FCCI is supporting the NGOs and other organizations fighting against the curse of breast cancer and said that its support would continue to the organizations in future. He also assured to take up this issue at the Federal, Provincial and Local level to involve the health sector in the elimination of breast cancer.

Dr. Rubina Farooq Vice Chancellor GCWUF also addressed the function and said that she is launching a full fledged campaign to declare this alma mater free of breast cancer. "The scope of this campaign would be enhanced to the city and country at the later phase", she added.

Fatima Tariq also critically analyzed the issues relating to women empowerment and said, "It is our collective social responsibility and all segments of society must collaborate to resolve it."Later Dr. Rubina Farooq presented a memento of the GCWUF to Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.