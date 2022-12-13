UrduPoint.com

Societal Behaviour Change Imperative To Eliminate Surging Threat Of Breast Cancer: Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Societal behaviour change imperative to eliminate surging threat of breast cancer: Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI

A marked and visible change in family and societal behaviour is imperative to eliminate the surging threat of breast cancer and in this connection Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will continue to play its proactive role, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A marked and visible change in family and societal behaviour is imperative to eliminate the surging threat of breast cancer and in this connection Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will continue to play its proactive role, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

Addressing an awareness session on breast cancer in GCWUF here on Tuesday, he said that breast cancer is the most common disease of the cancer family but its mortality rate is much higher as compared to the other contemporary diseases. He said that this disease is curable if detected at an early stage. He lamented that women and girls feel unjustified shyness and continue to conceal it till it enters into the deadliest fourth stage. He said that female educational institutions must take the lead in disseminating much needed awareness among girl students about the fatality of this disease. He said that female teachers should educate girls about the symptoms of breast cancer so that they could personally identify this disease and seek help from their family members for its immediate treatment.

He also explained in detail the basic fundamental rights of women, empowerment, financial independence and choice to choose and said, "Breast cancer has attained alarming proportions and we must take immediate and comprehensive measures to curb it.

" He said that FCCI is supporting the NGOs and other organizations fighting against the curse of breast cancer and said that its support would continue to the organizations in future. He also assured to take up this issue at the Federal, Provincial and Local level to involve the health sector in the elimination of breast cancer.

Dr. Rubina Farooq Vice Chancellor GCWUF also addressed the function and said that she is launching a full fledged campaign to declare this alma mater free of breast cancer. "The scope of this campaign would be enhanced to the city and country at the later phase", she added.

Fatima Tariq also critically analyzed the issues relating to women empowerment and said, "It is our collective social responsibility and all segments of society must collaborate to resolve it."Later Dr. Rubina Farooq presented a memento of the GCWUF to Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Independence Lead Chamber Women Breast Cancer Cancer Commerce Family All From Industry

Recent Stories

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time ..

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time achievement award

6 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage ..

SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage

7 minutes ago
 FC organizes All Balochistan Lt. Gen Sarfraz (Shah ..

FC organizes All Balochistan Lt. Gen Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament in Lo ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Last Week's Consultations in Istanbul ..

Russia Sees Last Week's Consultations in Istanbul as Useful But Difficult - Russ ..

7 minutes ago
 Sanjrani visits Pir Sabir Shah to express grief ov ..

Sanjrani visits Pir Sabir Shah to express grief over demise of his sister-in-law ..

16 minutes ago
 USAID, Sindh Govt start new secondary school

USAID, Sindh Govt start new secondary school

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.