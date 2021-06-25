Begum Parveen Sarwar, the chairperson of Sarwar Foundation and the wife of Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar, said on Friday that women are integral part of society and any society could not develop without active participation of women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Begum Parveen Sarwar, the chairperson of Sarwar Foundation and the wife of Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar, said on Friday that women are integral part of society and any society could not develop without active participation of women. She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Furniture Gallery at the Unique Group of Institutions here. She said women would never get their rights and lag behind always until all stakeholders wage a serious struggle for giving them their rights. She said women had been facing numerous hurdles while working in different fields and the main reason for it was lack of interest among the previous governments to give them their rights. She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making sincere and concerted efforts for giving women their rights.

Begum Sarwar said that educating women would not only increase self-confidence in them but also enable them to play a proactive role in development of the country at large.

She said that their contribution would help establish a healthy society on strong footing and get the country a good place in the comity of nations. She said in developed countries, women not only secure their own rights but also play their role in strengthening and taking forward the social and cultural norms.

Chairperson Unique Group of Institutions Saadia Khurram, speaking at the function, said that the Unique institutions were not only imparting education for the last 35 years but also grooming their students as productive members of society.

Various Punjab Assembly members including Saadia Suhail, Shahwana Bashir, Shahida Ahmad, Sania Kamran and Firdous Rai also attended the Unique Furniture Gallery inaugural ceremony.

A large number of faculty members, students and members of different factions of society were also present.