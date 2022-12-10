UrduPoint.com

Societies With Foundations Built On Human Rights Prosper Faster: PM

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the societies whose foundations were built on human rights prosper faster than others.

The prime minister, on International Human Rights Day, wrote on Twitter that the present global tumult was explained by the denial of fundamental rights to the oppressed people such as Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and Palestinians.

"The world needs to renew its political will on Human Rights Day today," he urged.

