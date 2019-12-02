Society collectively responsible to eliminate deprivation of special persons: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said it was the joint responsibilities of the society to eliminate deprivation of special persons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said it was the joint responsibilities of the society to eliminate deprivation of special persons.

He was addressing a function organized by a local NGO Tanzeem-Al-Lisan in connection with the World Day for Persons with Disabilities.

MPA Firdous Rai, Social Welfare Officer Kashif Nisar, Deputy Director Social Welfare (R) Ch. Sarfraz Ahmad, President Tanzeem-Al-Lisan Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Principal Kasloom Iftikhar, Vice Principal Saba Saud, special students and their parents were present on the occasion.

During the event, the special children presented skits and tableau depicting the sentiments of patriotism and importance of the World Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the performance of the special students and said these children could be made able to lead normal life by imparting them education and training.

He said the welfare organizations engaged in providing special education were rendering valuable services for the society and sharing the burden of government.

He said World Day was being celebrated to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disabilities and highlight their achievements and contributions in different fields.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration was following various welfare policies for the rehabilitation and betterment of the special persons under which special facilities including ramps, toilets and other requirements had been provided at Deputy Commissioner complex and other public institutions.

He appreciated the welfare services of the NGO and said that the education and rehabilitation of the special children was although the hard and difficult task but it could be done with commitment and passion.

MPA Firdous Rai said, "Special children deserve deep attention and we should keep them engage in the social activities." She said that special children also possessed different qualities but their capabilities were required to be polished with effective manner.

She saluted the special education teachers and said they were performing their services with great devotion. She said that present government was taking various measures for the education and training of the special children. She lauded the welfare services of the NGO.

President Tanzeem-Al-Lisan Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad thanked the guests and highlighted the objectives of observing World Day for Persons with Disabilities.

He informed that more than 2000 special students were being imparted with education from play group to master degree classes under the arrangements of this NGO.