Society equally responsible for thalassemia patients' care: Seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Women University Multan on Tuesday held a seminar and screening camp to create awareness on thalassemia and extend support to the kids living with the disease.

The seminar was organized under auspices of Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology in collaboration with Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Project.

Addressing the seminar, Chief Executive Officer Health Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi said that it was a collective responsibility of society to look after the kids suffering from thalassemia. Both, the government and community should work together to provide effective and sustainable access to medical care for the thalassemia patients.

Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Uzma Qureshi also stressed the need to engage all sections of society including media, scholars, politicians, NGOs and others to sensitize the people on the issue.

Chairperson of the department Dr Maryum Zain and Dr Ahmed Nadeem gave a brief introduction about the genetic disease, while Dr Aslam Shiekh explained its symptoms and treatment procedure.

Dr Shahida Parveen also spoke and highlighted the importance of screening tests for the couples who intend to start a matrimonial life. A good number of students attended the seminar.