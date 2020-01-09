Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to upgrade prisons in Sindh

Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched its project for the up-gradation of prisons in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched its project for the up-gradation of prisons in Sindh.

SPARC Regional Manager Sajjad Cheema said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said the project would focus on extending employment and livelihood opportunities to the youth involved in serious crimes facing imprisonment and also initiate the process for their economic rehabilitation and reintegration in the social fabric.

He said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Prison department of Sindh and UNDP where SPARC would facilitate the implementation of the youth's training.

The rehabilitation of the youngsters would be carried out through psycho therapy and different trainings on vocational skills.

In reply to the question of continuity of the project, he replied that the project would continue till April 2020 and would be enhanced according to the conditions other provinces.