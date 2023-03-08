Society incomplete sans women participation

UrduPoint.com

District Officer Special Education Mian Majid on Wednesday said that society was incomplete without the participation of women

Islam gives lessons to protect women's rights. Women can perform a vital role in the progress and prosperity of our dear homeland, said Majid while addressing a ceremony in connection with International Women Day.

About the delivery of rights to women, the district officer stated that Special Education Department was offering every possible facility to its female staff. Women teachers' role in the education of society could not be denied.

On this occasion, Miss Sameena Rehman, Yasmeen, Miss Ghazala, Miss Sadia and many other teachers were also present. The women staffers were also given flowers in recognition of their services.

