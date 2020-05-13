UrduPoint.com
Society Must Come Forward To Curb Drug Use In Young Generation: Minister Ghulam Murtaza

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:21 PM

Society must come forward to curb drug use in young generation: Minister Ghulam Murtaza

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has said that parents, teachers and other stakeholders of the society must work together to curb the growing drug use among the young generation and raise awareness on it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has said that parents, teachers and other stakeholders of the society must work together to curb the growing drug use among the young generation and raise awareness on it.

He said that there is also an urgent need of a large-scale campaign to create awareness on the issue.

He said this while visiting a government hospital in Memon Goth in Malir, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said, on the occasion, that it was decided to rehabilitate the closed building for drug and psychiatric patients in the hospital and to provide all treatment facilities to the patients.

The Provincial Minister assured the hospital management that all resources would be utilized to solve their problems.

He said that the number of psychiatric patients was also increasing due to the drug use and other social problems.

These patients would be provided better treatment facilities.

He said that the government of Sindh was committed to providing better care health facilities and efforts to the people of the province.

He further said that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, more attention was neededto be paid to the health sector and in order to prevent the spread of the disease, socialdistancing was needed to be maintained.

