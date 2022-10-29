UrduPoint.com

Society Needs To Build Women Confidence, Awareness To Fight 'Breast Cancer': Samina Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Society needs to build women confidence, awareness to fight 'Breast Cancer': Samina Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Saturday called upon the society to play their active role to create more awareness among the target women through media products on the paramount importance of early diagnosis on 'Breast Cancer 'and build a confidence of women to fight the disease.

"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and raise voices together on the importance of early diagnosis and its screening", she said while speaking to a private news channel.

She said that the breast cancer could be treated and cured if diagnosed in the early stage, and its survival rate was more than 98 to 99 percent.

The First Lady said the identification of breast cancer at an early stage always has a significant impact on reducing both illness and death, adding, women in Pakistan tend to approach health facilities at last stage of cancer due to multiple socio-economic and cultural factors including lack of awareness and their belief in traditional treatments and spiritual healing.

She explained that when we had started a national level drive on breast cancer, there were many women who do not share their health issues with others and were also shy to go for any kind of breast examination but now with the increasing awareness sessions with women, the problem is far better than before.

She mentioned that the breast cancer awareness campaign, led by her had resulted in a significant increase in the early reporting of cancer cases in the hospitals.

Samina Alvi also appreciated the role played by media in creating awareness about breast cancer in October and hoped that media would continue its role to educate the people about the disease.

While expressing her satisfaction over the recent trends, she said recent data had showed that now, most of the patients specially young girls have started contacting doctors.

She further appealed the women to examine their bodies every month and immediately visit a doctor if they find a lump or a change around their breast.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Doctor Young October Women Breast Cancer Cancer Media Share

Recent Stories

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

1 hour ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

1 hour ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto ..

Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.