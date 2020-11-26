UrduPoint.com
Society Needs To Change Its Mindset On Women: Omer Aftab

Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:37 PM

White Ribbon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omer Aftab Thursday stressed upon need that the society must change its mindset about women and if every member of the society consider protection of women as his duty, crimes against women and sexual incidents would significantly come down

Talking to a private news channel, Aftab said in order to stop violence against women it was necessary that men must respect the gender equality and to challenge relations that lead to violence against women.

He said that "white ribbon" was marking a whole week for "Eradication of Violence Against Women", which is being celebrated across Pakistan to show solidarity with the women who become victims of violence and to reiterate pledge to end the practice.

Omer Aftab also regretted that social acceptance of domestic violence against women by women themselves weakens the functioning of legal frameworks and is an obstacle to addressing the violence against women in the country.

While expressing his serious concern over the 200% increase in the cases of violence against women in the country during the past one year, where due to COVID-19 negative impact has been badly affected the lives of poor people and caused an increase in violence against women at domestic level.

He said there was a strong possibility that many crimes had been committed and not reported or misreported in different areas in the country due to social acceptance of domestic violence.

He said violence against women couldn't be tolerated anymore and he appreciates his organization's efforts which would help reduce violence against women in the society.

