Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, urged upon society to admit the role played by women in country's development as a nation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, urged upon society to admit the role played by women in country's development as a nation.

In a message on International Women Day on Tuesday, he stated that he saluted to each women of Pakistan.

Protecting women right is inevitable for a progressive society, he said adding that Muslim Family Laws, Women Protection Bill, Protection of Women against violence etc existed in the country.

The Commissioner lauded the vital role of rural women in national development and added the government was extending equal opportunities to them for empowerment.

Mr Ahmad stressed on world community to come forward for IOJK women rights.