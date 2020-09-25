UrduPoint.com
Socio-economic Development Of Balochistan, Among Federal Govt's Foremost Priorities: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the socio-economic development of Balochistan was among the foremost priorities of the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the socio-economic development of Balochistan was among the foremost priorities of the Federal government.

All possible measures would be taken for the development of backward areas as well as the revival of flood-affected areas of Balochistan, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Balochistan Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind who called on him here.

Overall situation in Balochistan, rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas including Naseerabad, mega development projects, progress on Sukleji Dam and party matters were discussed in the meeting.

