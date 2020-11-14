UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Socio-economic Progress Of Gwadar's People Top Priority Of Govt: Jam Kamal Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Socio-economic progress of Gwadar's people top priority of govt: Jam Kamal Khan

Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said socio-economic progress of people of Gwadar was the top most priority of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said socio-economic progress of people of Gwadar was the top most priority of the incumbent government.

He said provision of basic facilities to people of Gwadar was being ensured, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said credit of initiating developmental projects in all the Constituencies of the province on an equal basis went to the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Gwadar Progress All Government Top

Recent Stories

India denying proper burial to martyred youth in I ..

3 minutes ago

Blast Kills Deputy Commander of Border Brigade Bat ..

3 minutes ago

OPPO Excites the Users with its #ThePSLExperience ..

17 minutes ago

PM vows to bring inflation under control

20 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.