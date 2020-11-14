Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said socio-economic progress of people of Gwadar was the top most priority of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said socio-economic progress of people of Gwadar was the top most priority of the incumbent government.

He said provision of basic facilities to people of Gwadar was being ensured, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said credit of initiating developmental projects in all the Constituencies of the province on an equal basis went to the government.