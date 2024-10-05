Open Menu

Socio-Economic Registry Programme Projects Inspected

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairperson Ms. Jahan Ara Wattoo inspected Socio-Economic Registry Programme projects in Bahawalpur on Saturday.

She arrived in Bahawalpur and held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and discussed matters pertaining to Socio-Economic Registry Programme introduced and executed by the Punjab government.

The projects she inspected included Aghosh, Education and Independent Life. She said that Socio-Economic Programme had been playing remarkable role in upgrading lifestyle of downtrodden segments of society besides making them financially independent through supportive measures.

She said 'Zewer Taleem' programme had been playing important role in promotion of girls’ education. She said that under that project, a number of girl students had been getting scholarships to get education.

She inspected process of transfer of scholarship money to the girl students. Chief Executive Officer (Education), Muhammad Akram and other officials were also present.

