Socio-economic Stress Fueling Phobias; Psychiatrist
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Psychiatrist, Dr. Raza ur Rehman, on Wednesday highlighted the distinction between ordinary fears and phobias, stressing the need for greater public awareness to address growing mental health challenges in society.
Speaking to a private news channel, Dr. Rehman said fear is a natural, protective response to danger, while phobia is an excessive, irrational fear that disrupts daily life.
“A person may fear snakes, which is normal, but if the fear prevents them from leaving the house or functioning normally, it becomes a phobia,” he explained.
Dr. Rehman listed social phobia, specific phobias (like fear of heights or closed spaces), and agoraphobia, noting that trauma, poverty, and lack of awareness often trigger them.
He added that rising stress, financial hardship, and poor access to mental health care in Pakistan allow many cases to go untreated, especially in low-income families due to stigma and limited resources.
As preventive measures, he advised early counseling, stress management, family support, and community-based awareness campaigns.
He also urged the government to invest in affordable mental health services, calling it “a national need, not a luxury.”
Recent Stories
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan13 seconds ago
-
300 women farmers in Sukkur receive kitchen gardening kits6 minutes ago
-
Socio-economic stress fueling phobias; Psychiatrist6 minutes ago
-
NDU Delegation Calls on CJP16 minutes ago
-
Kohat TMA employees protest over non-payment of salaries16 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali congrats Pakistan Handball team for becoming Asian Champion26 minutes ago
-
WUM seminar stresses HPV vaccination to protect women health46 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal sets $30 bln pharma export target for next five years46 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces interest-free loan for govt employees46 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Karachi group clashes46 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept earns record revenue from hunting permits46 minutes ago
-
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad51 minutes ago