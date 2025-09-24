Socio-economic stress fueling phobias; Psychiatrist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Psychiatrist, Dr. Raza ur Rehman, on Wednesday highlighted the distinction between ordinary fears and phobias, stressing the need for greater public awareness to address growing mental health challenges in society.

Speaking to a private news channel, Dr. Rehman said fear is a natural, protective response to danger, while phobia is an excessive, irrational fear that disrupts daily life.

“A person may fear snakes, which is normal, but if the fear prevents them from leaving the house or functioning normally, it becomes a phobia,” he explained.

Dr. Rehman listed social phobia, specific phobias (like fear of heights or closed spaces), and agoraphobia, noting that trauma, poverty, and lack of awareness often trigger them.

He added that rising stress, financial hardship, and poor access to mental health care in Pakistan allow many cases to go untreated, especially in low-income families due to stigma and limited resources.

As preventive measures, he advised early counseling, stress management, family support, and community-based awareness campaigns.

He also urged the government to invest in affordable mental health services, calling it “a national need, not a luxury.”