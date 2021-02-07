UrduPoint.com
Socio-economic Uplift Atop PTI Agenda: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Socio-economic uplift atop PTI agenda: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that socio-economic uplift and abolition of corruption is the agenda of PTI government.

Talking to different delegations from district Hangu here, he said that they would fulfill all commitments made with the people during election and never hurt the trust that was reposed by the people in PTI by re-electing it to power.

He said, the provincial government would address the sense of deprivation of all backward areas including district Hangu that is reason behind initiating mega projects in southern districts of the province.

He said that soon KP including newly merged districts would be put on the track of accelerated development.

The special assistant said that corruption is the root cause of all social evils and added that the government is utilizing all available resources for its abolition. He said, the government has accelerated struggle against corruption to remove backwardness.

More Stories From Pakistan

