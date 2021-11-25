UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir said that the provincial government is specially focused on development of the newly merged districts, saying the improvement in the socio-economic uplift of the people is their priority.

He was speaking on the occasion of the approval to lay an express line for the provision of electricity to the hospitals of Razmak and Mir Ali at North Waziristan on Thursday.

He said that the express electricity line will guarantee uninterrupted power supply to both Category D Hospitals. The project will cost Rs.300 million and physical work on it will begin shortly.

